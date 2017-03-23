Midday Fix: Chocolate flourless cake with whipped chocolate ganache and raspberry coulis, prepared by Seven Lions pastry chef Caylan Marie

Assistant Pastry Chef Caylan Marie

Seven Lions

130 S. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

(312) 880-0130

sevenlionschicago.com/

Chocolate Flourless Cake with Whipped Chocolate Ganache Frosting and Raspberry Coulis

Chocolate Flourless Cake

Ingredients:

18 oz dark chocolate, chopped

6 eggs

1/2 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup (8 oz) unsalted cubed butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300F. Grease a 10 inch cake pan. Set aside. In a small saucepan over medium heat combine water, sugar, and salt. Stir until dissolved. Set aside. Using a double boiler melt the chocolate. Once chocolate is melted, pour into bowl of an electric mixer. Using the paddle attachment beat in the cubed butter one piece at a time until completely incorporated. Then slowly stream the hot water mixture into the chocolate. Add eggs one at a time until completely incorporated. Pour the batter into prepared pan and bake for 35-45 minutes at 300F. Cool and then Chill overnight.

Whipped Chocolate Ganache Frosting

Ingredients:

2 cups dark chocolate, chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Heat the dark chocolate and heavy cream over a double boiler or in a microwave safe bowl until smooth and creamy. Place the chocolate mixture into the fridge and let cool for 1 hour until it’s firm enough to scoop. Place mixture in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. Whip until stiff; usually takes about 4 minutes. Add powdered sugar and vanilla whip until combined. Add whipped chocolate into a piping bag and decorate.

**this recipe is very rich so it can be adjusted accordingly to taste and sweetness.**

Raspberry coulis

Ingredients:

1 pint frozen raspberries or frozen raspberry purée

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon orange juice

1 Tablespoon grand mariner

2 Tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup cold water

Directions:

Place raspberries, sugar, orange juice, Grand Marnier in a small sauce pan. Bring to a boil. Whisk the cornstarch and water to make a “slurry”. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture to the raspberry sauce. Simmer for about 5 minutes until desired consistency. Sauce will thicken the further it cools. Strain the mixture through a sieve.

Can be served warm or cold.