× Mesoscale Thunderstorm development Discussion affecting the Chicago area north of Interstate-80 into southern Wisconsin

Mesoscale Discussion 0313 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0628 PM CDT Thu Mar 23 2017 Areas affected...Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 232328Z - 240100Z Probability of Watch Issuance...5 percent SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will continue this evening. isolated large hail will be the primary threat. DISCUSSION...Elevated thunderstorms are developing across the upper Midwest on the nose of the 850-millibar moist, warm-air advection. These thunderstorms are on the eastern edge of the steeper mid-level lapse rates (between 7-8 C/km) and will continue to move generally eastward toward a more stable environment over/near Lake Michigan. Until then, over the next 1-2 hours, isolated large hail will be possible with the strongest thunderstorm cores. Given the limited spatio-temporal nature of the remaining threat, a watch is currently not anticipated.