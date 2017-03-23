Lunchbreak: Black bass and green beans with fermented black beans, prepared by Presidio chef Nicole Bayani

Chef Nicole Bayani

Presidio

1749 N. Damen Avenue

Chicago

(773) 697-3315

www.presidiochicago.com/

Black Bass and Green Beans and Fermented Black Beans

Serves 2-3

Sauce:

2 Tbs reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbs of Chinese fermented black beans finely chopped OR Chinese black bean Sauce

1 Tbs of rice wine vinegar

2 Tbs of sesame oil

3 Tbs of vegetable oil

1 Tbs of mirin

1/4 cup chicken broth

2 tsp cornstarch (+ 4 tsp of water to make a slurry)

salt to taste

Vegetables:

1 lb of mixed mushrooms – whatever is nice at the market (enoki, brown or white beech, shiitake)

1 lb of trimmed green beans, blanched

2 Tbs of julienned ginger

2 cloves of garlic finely minced

1 shallot finely sliced

2 5 oz striped bass filets, skin on, deboned

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, chicken broth and mirin until mixed. Place a large saute pan with oil over medium, heat until the oil shimmers. Place mushrooms and shallots in the hot pan and toss frequently to saute, mushrooms should be golden brown and cooked through, shallots soft. Add green beans, garlic, ginger and salt tossing frequently until hot (45 seconds), green beans should still be crisp. Reduce heat to low and add soy sauce mixture to pan, cook for another 30 or 40 seconds, add cornstarch slurry and bring heat up again until it thickens slightly, stir. Set aside.Place a 12 inch cast iron skillet over high heat, with oil until it shimmers. Take a paper towel and pat both sides of the fish so they are free of moisture. Salt both sides. Carefully place Bass filets into the cast-iron skillet, skin side down. Allow skin to crisp and cook til golden brown, DO NOT TOUCH. When skin is crisp, flip filets to cook through. Remove and set aside, skin side up.

Spoon vegetables onto a serving plate, place fish, skin side up on top.