Late May-level 70s take hold Friday—but blustery storm to bring wet weekend and much cooler east winds off Lake Michigan setting up a huge north/south area temp spread
-
Chicago weather data and observer Frank Wachowski
-
Warmer weather coming our way this week
-
Chilly weather for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
Current weather radar mosiacs
-
Cold weather returns
-
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Weather of February 2017 re-writing record books
-
Cool-down follows Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak
-
Mild weather returns
-
Mild weather to follow snowy days
-
-
Week of wintry weather
-
First week of spring will start and end with storms
-
Both rain and snow in the forecast this week