× Kyle Hendricks will start season as Cubs fifth starter

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs announced the team’s pitching rotation for the start of the season and Kyle Hendricks is bringing up the rear.

Last year’s ERA leader is slated to be the fifth starter to begin the 2017 campaign.

Hendricks will follow Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and Brett Anderson.

One of the reasons cited for moving Anderson ahead of Hendricks is to avoid throwing lefties in back to back games.

Lackey’s spot, meanwhile, ensures he will pitch in the opening series against St. Louis.

As for Hendricks, he’ll first get the ball April 8th in Milwaukee with Arrieta expected to be on the bump in the Cubs home opener against Los Angeles on April 10th.

Mike Montgomery’s name was left out of the mix altogether, meaning he’ll start the season in the bullpen.