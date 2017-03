× Illinois lawmaker proposes legalizing marijuana same as alcohol

CHICAGO — A Chicago lawmaker is proposing legislation to legalize marijuana in Illinois.

Democratic State Representative Kelly Cassidy says legalizing pot would allow law enforcement to shift more resources to fighting violent crimes.

She says it would also generate revenue for education and other purposes.

Cassidy’s proposal would make marijuana legal for anyone age 21 or older.

It would be regulated just as alcohol.