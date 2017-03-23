How to make Mastro’s Bacon Steak

Mastro’s Chicago
Bacon Fest:
Mastro’s at Bacon Fest:
UIC Forum - 3/31
http://baconfestchicago.com
Mastro’s Bacon Steak
Ingredients:
Nueske’s slab bacon 5 lbs.
Brown sugar .25 cup
Freshly cracked, black pepper 2 tsp
Preparation instructions:
1. Place the bacon slab on a rack in a roasting pan.
2. Cover all sides with brown sugar and crushed pepper.
3. Place into a 275-degree preheated oven and bake for 2 hours.
4. Remove from the oven and let it cool in the refrigerator.
5. Slice into 1/4 inch slices.
6. Sear till crisp and serve with greens tossed in fresh lemon vinaigrette and bourbon maple glaze.
Bourbon maple glaze
Ingredients:
Pure maple syrup 2 cups
High quality bourbon .5 cup
Cayenne pepper 1 tsp
Preparation instructions:
1. Add all ingredients to a sauce pot.
2. Bring to a boil and turn down heat (it will boil over).
3. Reduce for 5-8 minutes.
Roasted Brussel sprouts
Ingredients:
Brussel sprouts 1 lb.
Salted butter 4 tsp
Salt & pepper to taste
Preparation instructions:
1. Melt the butter
2. Toss the brussel sprouts in the melted butter and season
3. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 munities
4. Serve hot