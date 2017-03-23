How to make Mastro’s Bacon Steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mastro’s Chicago

Bacon Fest:

Mastro’s at Bacon Fest:

Mastro’s Bacon Steak

Ingredients:

Nueske’s slab bacon 5 lbs.

Brown sugar .25 cup

Freshly cracked, black pepper 2 tsp

Preparation instructions:

1. Place the bacon slab on a rack in a roasting pan.

2. Cover all sides with brown sugar and crushed pepper.

3. Place into a 275-degree preheated oven and bake for 2 hours.

4. Remove from the oven and let it cool in the refrigerator.

5. Slice into 1/4 inch slices.

6. Sear till crisp and serve with greens tossed in fresh lemon vinaigrette and bourbon maple glaze.

Bourbon maple glaze

Ingredients:

Pure maple syrup 2 cups

High quality bourbon .5 cup

Cayenne pepper 1 tsp

Preparation instructions:

1. Add all ingredients to a sauce pot.

2. Bring to a boil and turn down heat (it will boil over).

3. Reduce for 5-8 minutes.

Roasted Brussel sprouts

Ingredients:

Brussel sprouts 1 lb.

Salted butter 4 tsp

Salt & pepper to taste

Preparation instructions:

1. Melt the butter

2. Toss the brussel sprouts in the melted butter and season

3. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 munities

4. Serve hot