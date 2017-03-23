Fortune magazine names Theo Epstein ‘world’s greatest leader’

CHICAGO — It’s something Chicago Cubs fans have known, but now others are recognizing it, too.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein was ranked No. 1 in Fortune magazine‘s annual list of World’s Greatest Leaders. Epstein beat out Alibaba founder Jack Ma at No. 2, Pope Francis at No. 3, Melinda Gates at No. 4 and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos rounding out the top five.

It took Epstein five years to rebuild Chicago’s team of “lovable losers” into a World Series Championship-winning team, something the Cubs hadn’t done in over 100 years. Prior to his success with the Cubs, Epstein’s leadership ended the Boston Red Sox 86-year World Series title drought in 2004.

Congratulations Theo!