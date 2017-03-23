FeedonThis: Theo and the Cubs’ rotation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Everyone should now follow the leader of the Cubs. At least Forbes believes that to be the case.

On Thursday Cubs president Theo Epstein was named by the magazine as the "World's Greatest Leader." He was given the honor after building a Cubs team that won their first World Series title in 108 years.

Meanwhile Joe Maddon came out with his first pitching rotation of the season - and it features a major surprise.

A discussion on both is part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The spirit of wrestling and Rob Gronkowski got Josh and Andy a little fired up during Social Fodder.

Well, more Josh to be honest.

If you want to see what we are talking about, click on the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To be or not to be presidential?

That is the question for Joel Quenneville and the Blackhawks as they approach the end of the season. They are in the thick of the race for the President's Trophy for best record in the NHL, but is resting players better than the best overall record.

Andy and Josh discuss that in the video above.