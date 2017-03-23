× Could you share details of the surprise snowstorm of April 1982?

Dear Tom,

We were married April 3, 1982, in Calumet City and were hit by an unexpected snowstorm that caught many people off guard. Details?

— Myron Winchester, Calumet City

Dear Myron,

A major storm, accompanied by rain and damaging 70 mph winds, moved through the Midwest and the Chicago area April 3, 1982. The weather had been very mild in advance of the storm, with six straight days in the 60s. On your wedding night and the following day, cold air swept into the area on strong north winds blowing down the length of Lake Michigan, triggering 4 to 6 inches of lake-effect snow. To make matters worse, a new storm hit the area April 5, bringing up to 10 inches of snow. Record April cold followed, with a 7-degree low April 7, the only single-digit temperature ever recorded in the month of April.