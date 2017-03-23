Chicago’s top 5 interactive dining spots combine food with fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Audarshia Townsend, food and drink writer for ChicagoBestRestaurant.com, talks to WGN about the top Chicago destinations for interactive dining and drinking.

The Chopping Block (Lincoln Square/Merchandise Mart): The Chopping Block offers hands-on cooking classes, demonstrations by professional chef-instructors, private events, and wine and cocktail classes. On April 1st and April 8th, they’ll be offering an open house all day long where all the classes will be for free. There’s no registration needed, you just show up. Visit their website for more information: thechoppingblock.com

Fremont (River North): A swanky, bi-level spot combining a modern American restaurant & craft-cocktail bar with a dance club. It has monthly themes and this month the theme is Spring Break. The place is full of beach balls and surfboards and Wednesday through Friday during happy hour guests can customize their own cocktails. Visit their website for more information: fremontchicago.com

Furious Spoon (Logan Square): There is a full-time “noodle-ist” at this restaurant who makes noodles all day long. On some weekends they offer noodle-making classes during brunch where people can learn the art of traditional ramen. Participants can also get a tour of the restaurant and brunch while they’re there. Visit their website for more information: furiousramen.com

SafeHouse (River North): The iconic spy-themed restaurant and nightclub from Milwaukee has opened a second location in River North. The restaurant has guests provide a password to get in, but if they don’t know the password, they’re put through a series of funny tasks in order to get entry. It’s fun for families. Visit their website for more information: safehousechicago.com

Temperance Brewery (Evanston): This brewery offers hour long yoga classes with a certified yoga instructor. After the yoga class people can help themselves to drinks. Visit their website for more information: temperancebeer.com