× Blackhawks sign forward Tanner Kero to a two-year contract extension

CHICAGO – The success of young players have been one of the storylines of the 2016-2017 season for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Now Stan Bowman is doing what he can to make sure the young players stick around for as long as possible.

He took a step on Thursday by signing promising forward Tanner Kero to a two-year contract extension through the 2018-2019 season.

Signed by the team as a free agent in April of 2015, Kero has spent part of the last two season with the NHL club and the AHL’s Rockford Ice Hogs. Kero has played in 38 games this season, scoring five goals and dishing out seven assists in those contests.