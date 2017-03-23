× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Dallas

* The Stars beat the Sharks, 1-0, in Dallas on Monday. The last time Dallas won a 1-0 game was on March 13, 2012 in Minnesota against the Wild. They had lost 67 straight non-shootout games when scoring just one goal.

* The Blackhawks lost to the Canucks, 5-4 in overtime, in Chicago on Tuesday after erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period. It was the second time this season they erased a three-goal third-period deficit against Vancouver, but they won the first game, 4-3 in overtime, on November 19.

* After going 1-4-0 against Dallas last season, the Blackhawks are 4-0-0 this season when facing the Stars. They’ve also improved their power play – last season, they went just 1-for-17 (5.9 percent) with the man advantage, compared to 3-for-15 this season (20.0 percent).

* Adam Cracknell has been one of the most-improved faceoff men this season, increasing from 39.5 percent last year to 47.5 percent this year. The 8.0-percent jump is the third-biggest in the league (min. 50% of team games, 3 total faceoffs/game).

* Richard Panik scored his 20th goal of the season in the loss to Vancouver, his third in the last four games. He now has 39 points (20G, 19A) in 72 games this season – in his last three seasons, he registered a total of 38 points (20G, 18A) in 156 games.

* Since February 1, Chicago has been the best team in the league, posting a 17-3-1 record. In that span, the Blackhawks have scored 3.71 goals per game, a full goal more than the 2.71 they were scoring prior to February. The jump is second only to Boston, who is scoring 1.19 more goals per game than it was before February.