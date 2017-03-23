Around Town visits Fuzziwigs Candy Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

http://www.fuzziwigscandyfactory.com

2105 W. Division St.

Chicago, Illinois 60622

(872) 802-4384

The first Fuzziwig's Candy Factory opened in 1995. Led by a top-notch executive management team of retail candy industry veterans, the company (Fuzziwig's Candy Factory, Inc.) grew to 20 stores by the end of 2001. Along the way, store performance beat expectations with improvements attributed to, among other things, carefully implemented and tested refinements in store design, merchandising strategies and operational systems.

Today, Fuzziwig's Candy Factory receives rave reviews from customers, mall developers and store owners alike. With its franchising program, the company is continuing to experience excellent growth and is poised to become the leading candy franchise of all time!