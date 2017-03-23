× 22-year-old Chicago man charged in death of his two children

CHICAGO — A Chicago man already charged with his 3-year-old son’s death now also faces charges in his 4-month-old daughter’s death.

Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 22-year-old Devon Thomas with first-degree murder in Janylah Mack’s March 2 death.

Authorities say the baby was born premature and blind and deaf with traumatic brain injuries. Authorities say her birth came after Thomas attacked his 8-month pregnant girlfriend, and repeatedly punched their son Tayveon Thomas last October, according to the Chicago Tribune.

An autopsy found the baby girl’s death was a homicide caused by complications from injuries her mother suffered in an assault while pregnant.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the deaths has taken over care of a 1-year-old sibling.

Thomas previously was charged in Tayveon’s death and the attack on Tayveon’s mother. He is next due in court April 10.