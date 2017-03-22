West Side store owner shot, hospitalized in robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for suspects who shot and wounded a store owner in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

51-year old Adel Yacoub was shot in the abdomen.

His wife tells WGN the bullet went through his body and didn't hit any major organs.

She hopes he will get out of the hospital today.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at this corner store in the 4100 block of West 16th Street.

Police say two suspects came into the store, one with a handgun.

Yacoub's wife says they were wearing ski masks and only got away with $10.

The couple's 17-year old son was also in the store at the time but was not hurt.

No arrests have been made.