Suburban police department reads ‘Mean Tweets’

Taking a cue from Jimmy Kimmel and his “Celebrity Read Mean Tweets,” a suburban police department is giving a voice to the grievances.

The Park Forest Police Dept posted a video of its officers reading tweets from disgruntled citizens.

Park Forest Police want everyone to be pleased with the services they provide, but also understand that police work is a tough job. It requires tough choices and not everyone is going to be happy all the time.

The Vimeo post goes on:

Park Forest Police have to sometimes have thick skin, and a sense of humor. In this video, Park Forest Police officers share actual tweets the department has received on Twitter.