CHICAGO -- A stolen pickup truck crashed through a Currency Exchange in the city's Goose Island neighborhood.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning at 800 N. Milwaukee.

A car drove into a Currency Exchange at Milwaukee & Chicago in Noble Square. pic.twitter.com/DKtChKCReR — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 22, 2017

The GMC truck went through a glass entrance and stopped just before another window.

Two males were seen running away from the scene after the crash.

No arrests have been made.

The owner of the truck tells WGN they reported it stolen last Friday.