Smiling mugshot of teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKHART, TX - A mugshot showing a smiling teacher charged with having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student is going viral.

The school district suspended 26-year-old married anatomy teacher Sarah Madden Fowlkes, who had been with Lockhart High School since 2014, after she turned herself into police late Monday morning.

According to the Houston Chronicle, police officers received a tip from a school administrator about a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and Fowlkes. The 17-year-old boy had allegedly been in contact with Fowlkes through messaging and in person. Police said the contact between the two was of a sexual nature.

In a statement on the school's website Monday, it was announced that Fowlkes had been suspended and that a notice of her conduct was sent to the State Board for Educator Certification.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Superintendent Susan Bohn said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

If convicted Fowlkes will join a growing trend of attractive female teachers that can't seem to keep things strictly academic with their students.

She'll also be a convicted felon and possibly need to register as a sex offender.