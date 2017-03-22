Pre-schooler honored by officers for saving mother’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago mother is alive today thanks to her quick thinking, young daughter.

4-year-old Aria Koval got an honorary police hat and badge Wednesday afternoon and helped inspect the 16th District officers during afternoon roll call.

Aria was honored for her bravery when her mother was having an asthma attack and passed out on March 10. Aria had been taught to call 911. Her quick thinking may have saved her mother’s life.

“She saved my life. She’s my hero,” Sue said. “I was telling my in-laws, some wear capes and badges. Mine wears a princess dress.”