Man charged in shooting outside Cook County Courthouse

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a shooting outside the Cook County Courthouse earlier this week on the city’s West Side.

Tabari Harris, 19, was arrested shortly after the shooting and will appear in court today to face an aggravated battery charge.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday outside the courthouse in the 2500 block of South California.

Police say Harris pulled up in a white van and shot a 22-year-old man on the courthouse steps.

The victim is in critical condition.

Two police officers saw it happen. They chased and arrested Harris, and recovered a gun.