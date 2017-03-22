Lunchbreak: Tomatillo chicken and biscuits, prepared by Preservation Bread and Wine chef Hannah Gebhardt-Wojick

Chef Hannah Gebhardt – Wojick

Preservation Bread & Wine
513 S. Third Street
Geneva
(630) 208-1588
preservationbreadandwine.com/

Tomatillo Chicken and Biscuit

Tomatillo Sauce

Ingredients:
6 whole tomatillos
1 whole serrano pepper
1 whole avocado
2 bunches cilantro
1 garlic clove
juice of one lemon
1 Tbs salt
1 Tbs pepper
1/2 cup olive oil

Directions:
Remove husk from tomatillos by soaking in cold water. In a sauce pot cover tomatillos and serrano pepper with water and bring to a boil. Do not boil too long or the tomatillos will burst. Combine Cilantro, Avocado, Garlic, Lemon Juice, and Olive oil and a blender or food processor. Pour Mixture into a bowl. Blend Tomatillos, Serrano, Salt and Pepper. Add to Cilantro mixture

Cheddar Biscuits

Ingredients:
1 cup all purpose flour
2 Tbs baking powder
2 tsp baking soda
3 Tbs sugar
2 tsp salt
1 stick butter
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup cheddar cheese

Directions:
Melt butter. Add butter to buttermilk. Measure and combine all dry ingredients including cheese (shredded). Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients. Divide dough evenly into 8 biscuits. Allow to chill for at least 1 hour before baking. Bake biscuits in preheated 350 degree oven until golden brown

Assembly

1 lb pre-cooked chicken
tomatillo sauce
4 oz sour cream
8 cheddar biscuits

Using 1 pound of precooked and shredded chicken, combine chicken and tomatillo sauce. Place in a baking dish. Dollop sour cream over chicken and bake a 350 for 10-15 minutes or until heated through. Top chicken with warmed cheddar biscuits and dollop the top of the biscuit with sour cream.