Lollapalooza 2017 lineup revealed; single-day passes on sale today

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has released the official lineup for this summer’s music festival.

Headliners include Muse, The Killers, Chicago’s very own Chance The Rapper and Arcade Fire.

Other performers scheduled are Lorde, Blink-182, Foster the People, The XX, Big Sean — among many others.

Single-day passes are also going on sale at 10 a.m. today. They will cost $120 per day.

Four-day passes went on sale Tuesday but quickly sold out.

The four-day festival runs from August 3 – 6 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

For more information, go to: www.lollapalooza.com

