HBO’s “Crashing” Star Pete Holmes on Standup, His New show & Hiding the Boston Accent

53rd Chicago International Television Festival’s

World Premier of HBO’s “Crashing” Episode 6

8PM tonight followed by Q&A with Pete Holmes

AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois

www.chicagofilmfestival.com/television-festival

“Crashing,” 8 p.m., Free (World Premiere)

Following his successful premiere on HBO this month, comedian Pete Holmes hosts an upcoming episode of his hit series “Crashing.” Based on Holmes’ personal experiences, and executive produced by Judd Apatow, the series chronicles the life of a down-on-his-luck stand-up comedian trying to make it in the New York comedy scene. In this episode, Pete meets Sarah Silverman, who invites him to stay with her and her collection of stray comedians.

The screening will be followed by a conversation and Q&A with Holmes.