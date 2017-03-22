FeedonThis: Breaking down the Lopez-Ibaka fight in Toronto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Every now and then, a minor skirmish breaks out at an NBA game. Sometimes it turns into a boxing match.

On Tuesday, Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka engaged in something that would fall in the middle.

The Bulls Center and Raptors forward got into a shoving match that featured a punch from each player. It was enough for both players to get a one-game suspension from the NBA on Wednesday.

While not normally commentators on boxing, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided to give their take on the Lopez-Ibaka skirmish on Wednesday's Sports Feed. That's part of #FeedonThis and you can watch that in the video above.

A Bears' fan documentary would have seemed fitting in 2006, but 2016?

That's what ESPN decided to do this past season and they are ready to show it to the fans.

Josh and Jarrett had the trailer for this along with a new Kris Bryant video in Social Fodder on Wednesday.

Watch that in the video above.