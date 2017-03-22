Early Morning Hero: Ralph Pena

CHICAGO – One of our March Early Morning Heroes, Ralph Pena, is the special education classroom assistant at Philip Rogers Elementary School. He also spends every morning rain, snow, or shine walking students across the street, directing traffic, lifting kids over puddles, sharing morning greetings with students, families, and community members. We surprised him in the lunchroom with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.

If you know someone who makes your morning special, we want to hear from you! Click here to nominate your Early Morning Hero.