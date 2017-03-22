× Cubs World Series movie will be based on David Ross’ memoir

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is keeping busy during his retirement. He’s currently on “Dancing With The Stars,” and his memoir is being turned into a movie!

His memoir, due out this May is called “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”

The memoir will focus on key points in Ross’ career as well as his final run with the team during the World Series, the Chicago Tribune reports.

USA Today is already doing some “fantasy casting” with some A-List stars:

Bryan Cranston as David Ross

Gene Hackman as Joe Maddon

Jake Gyllenhaal as Theo Epstein

Liam Hemsworth as Kris Bryant

Common as Jason Heyward

No word yet on when the film may be released.