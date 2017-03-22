Cubs World Series movie will be based on David Ross’ memoir
CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is keeping busy during his retirement. He’s currently on “Dancing With The Stars,” and his memoir is being turned into a movie!
His memoir, due out this May is called “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”
The memoir will focus on key points in Ross’ career as well as his final run with the team during the World Series, the Chicago Tribune reports.
USA Today is already doing some “fantasy casting” with some A-List stars:
- Bryan Cranston as David Ross
- Gene Hackman as Joe Maddon
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Theo Epstein
- Liam Hemsworth as Kris Bryant
- Common as Jason Heyward
No word yet on when the film may be released.