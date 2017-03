× CPD wants your ideas on community police policing efforts

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are getting the chance to share their ideas on the future of community policing efforts in the city.

The Chicago Police Department and members of the community policing advisory panel will be hosting three open town hall listening sessions in April and May.

The police department is also launching a new online portal to receive direct input from residents.

Residents can visit chicagopolice.org to share their thoughts.