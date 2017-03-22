CPD seek public input to help rebuild trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicagoans are getting a chance to make their voices heard by the city's police department.

They are seeking public input on how to rebuild trust with the community as the mayor and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson want to bolster community policing.

Andrea Zopp, Chicago’s Deputy Mayor, Glenn Brooks with the Chicago Police Department and Joyce Chapman are members of the Community Policing Advisory Panel which was set up to figure out how police can restore trust.

After months of meeting in private, the panel is now ready to hear from the public.

“It’s incumbent on us as community residents to be part of the process,” Chapman said.

The policing advisory panel will hold three listening sessions:

April 18th at George Westinghouse College Prep

April 25 at Sullivan High School

May 2 at Corliss Early College STEM High School.

Also, the community policing panel is taking suggestions on the CPD website ChicagoPolice.org.

Police already have a community partnership program -- CAPS -- but city officials admit it needs to be strengthened.

“ It’s about building those relationships, but it’s also about police being part of the community,” Zopp said. “And with other city services supporting them. … So when they see a problem on the street, there’s a pothole or a building that needs to be boarded up, the other city services and support that. They know who the elderly people are in the community that might need support – they’re keeping their eye out for that. It’s about that the police are members of the community just like the residents there.”

After residents weigh in, the Community Policing Advisory Panel will present recommendations to the mayor and police superintendent.

“What we have to do is work together,” Brooks said. “And what working together looks like – that looks like going to court advocacy. That looks like mentoring. That looks like restorative justice.”

This panel hopes to make recommendations before June.