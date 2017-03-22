Chicago students get a look at stem related careers with help from U.S. Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of Chicago school kids spent Wednesday afternoon at the UIC forum for Ten80 Chicago, a program designed to introduce young people to science technology engineering and math related fields.

Students explored the fun and excitement that can come out of a career working in a stem related field.

Sponsored by the U.S. Army, the half day program also focuses on leadership skills and team building.

Ten80 will hold 12 events like this one across the U.S. this year alone. It also continues year round curriculum online for kindergartners through high schoolers.

More information at: https://www.ten80education.com/