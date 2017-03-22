Chicago police searching for up to 6 suspects in Facebook Live sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are reportedly questioning at least one person in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live.

An alderman and community activist, Andrew Holmes, says police are questioning a person of interest, but police have not confirmed that they are questioning anyone.

The high school freshman was found Tuesday after she went missing over the weekend.

A video posted to Facebook Monday appears to show the girl being sexually assaulted by as many as six different people.

Police are searching for all of the people involved.

This has been the fourth attack to be streamed on Facebook Live since October.