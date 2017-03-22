Around Town from Mr. T’s House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember when Mr T cut down 100-plus trees at his Lake Forest estate? That was 30 years ago this spring, and here's what just happened today: The current owners are putting it up for sale this afternoon, and I got the story first. Talking to the seller, I learned that they planted 150 mature trees on the property because of what had happened in 1987.

Our story is out now, but I felt him out letting you do a segment showing that now 30 years later there are 150 trees where 100 were torn down. He was fine with it. They are asking 7.5 million and it's a pretty amazing house as well.

Check out the house!

Mr. T’s house for sale

395 Green Bay Road, Lake Forest