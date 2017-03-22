Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs live in studio!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s performances at the Auditorium Theatre have been an annual Chicago tradition for 47 years. Experience the magic and power of this diverse company led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, in a repertory that blends ballet, modern dance, jazz, and African dance techniques. See exquisite new works as well as Revelations, a cultural treasure beloved by generations of fans. “Movement that’ll move you. Plenty of reasons to see Ailey: the slew of thought-provoking new work and perennial favorites [that] feel especially relevant right now.” (New York Magazine)
