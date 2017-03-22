70 degree day part of wild temperature roller coaster

After shivering through a chilly day which has seen temperatures here struggle to reach the middle and upper 30s, the coming two days will see temperatures surge for a day to late May levels.

Friday’s predicted 74-degree high would be a 48-degree increase from Thursday morning’s forecast low of 26-degrees and the warmest temperature here in nearly 5 months, since November 1st when the mercury hit 75 degrees.

The unseasonable warmth is not here to stay. A far cloudier, cooler and wetter weekend is on tap.

Enjoy the warmth on Friday!

