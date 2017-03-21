× World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger will join the Chicago Fire: Report

CHICAGO – The creationg of a new era with the Windy City’s Major League Soccer team just got a major building block.

Per a report from the Chicago Tribune late Monday night, the Chicago Fire have acquired World Cup champion midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. He comes to the fire from Manchester United, where he has played since 2015.

According to the report from Rich Campbell, the fire have agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with an option for a second season.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

Schweinsteiger comes to Chicago with an strong international resume that’s included nearly two decades at soccer’s highest levels of play.

From 2002-2015 he played for Bayern Munich, scoring 68 goals in 342 matches for the team in Germany’s Bundesliga. In 2015, he went to Premier League power Manchester United where he had appeared in 18 games the past two seasons.

Schweinsteiger has also played in three World Cups with the German National Team and helped them the championship in 2014. He’s played in 121 games for Germany and has scored 24 goals.