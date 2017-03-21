× White Sox sign Tim Anderson to six-year, $25 million contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the cornerstones of this new era of the White Sox has cemented his future with the team for the next half-decade.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they have signed shortstop Tim Anderson to a six-year, $25 million contract.

The keeps Anderson, one of the best young players on the franchise, in the fold as the team continues a restructuring.

Making his MLB debut in 2016, Anderson Hit .283 with six triples, nine homers and 30 RBIs in 99 games.

Anderson finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.