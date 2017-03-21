Wednesday’s chill to be short-lived; temps to surge Friday
Late season wintry chill to include the coldest temps in a month Friday night— first city teens since Feb. 10 predicted; the chill’s to hold through mid next week; snow prospects forecast to surge here late Sunday night/Monday
Wednesday’s temp downturn is temporary; warming to send Chicago temps to 3-month highs flirting with records
Friday’s powerful SSW winds to propel Chicago temps within striking distance of 50-degrees Friday/Saturday
A brief return to arctic air behind Wednesday’s light snow
Average temps are rising and cleared for takeoff
More wintry temps to bring first sticking snowfall in two weeks Wednesday night
Chicago temps moderate after week-long cold spell
Arctic chill holds one more day as lake snow shifts east
Bitterly cold Arctic air moves into Chicago area — then more snow
Snow drought continues, but arctic chill hits midweek
Temps flirt with 70° and another record here Wednesday as Chicago’s snow drought moves into a 67th consecutive day
Classic high wind set-up with strong westerly winds stacked through the atmosphere to produce gusts approaching 50 mph; record wildfires have charred 833,000 acres in Oklahoma alone; chill due this weekend
Historic late season mild spell to bring April/May-level temps to Chicago; coming 6 days to average 24°above normal; strongest storm in 6 years bears down on southern California