Terrorism Analyst Breaks Down New Airline Electronics Ban

Posted 11:20 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31AM, March 21, 2017

Passengers on foreign airlines headed to the U.S. from 10 airports in eight countries have been barred from carrying electronics larger than a cellphone. Terrorism Analyst, Tom Mockaitis spoke to WGN Morning News about the new airline electronics ban.