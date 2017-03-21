Passengers on foreign airlines headed to the U.S. from 10 airports in eight countries have been barred from carrying electronics larger than a cellphone. Terrorism Analyst, Tom Mockaitis spoke to WGN Morning News about the new airline electronics ban.
Terrorism Analyst Breaks Down New Airline Electronics Ban
