The 2017 International Home and Housewares Show is underway at McCormick Place in Chicago. It features an assortment of high-tech gadgets for the home.

It is not open to the public, but Steve Greenberg, the author of 'Gadget Nation,' joins WGN Morning News to show us some of the products.

For more info, go to: gadgetnation.net