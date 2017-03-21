New red light camera rule could give Chicago drivers a break

CHICAGO -- Chicago just changed its red light camera rule in favor of drivers.
Drivers will now only be ticketed if the camera catches them entering an intersection three-tenths of a second, or more, after the light turns red.
It used to be one-tenth of a second.
The change will cut the number of tickets issued by about 29-percent, resulting in a revenue loss of about $17 million a year.
It comes at the recommendation of a city commissioned study.
As a result of the study's findings, the city plans to remove cameras from six intersections:
- 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue
- Western Avenue and 71st Street
- Western and Pershing Road
- Grand and Oak Park avenues
- Irving Park Road and Kedzie Avenue
- Peterson Avenue and Pulaski Road
According to the Chicago Tribune, the city plans to install cameras at these intersections:
- Wacker Drive and Lake Street
- Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard
- Dearborn and Grand avenues
- Pershing Road and Martin Luther King Drive
Cameras will also be installed at intersections on the Far Northwest Side at Central Avenue, Foster Avenue, Northwest Highway and Milwaukee Avenue.