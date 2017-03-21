New red light camera rule could give Chicago drivers a break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago just changed its red light camera rule in favor of drivers.

Drivers will now only be ticketed if the camera catches them entering an intersection three-tenths of a second, or more, after the light turns red.

It used to be one-tenth of a second.

The change will cut the number of tickets issued by about 29-percent, resulting in a revenue loss of about $17 million a year.

It comes at the recommendation of a city commissioned study.

As a result of the study's findings, the city plans to remove cameras from six intersections:

95th Street and Stony Island Avenue

Western Avenue and 71st Street

Western and Pershing Road

Grand and Oak Park avenues

Irving Park Road and Kedzie Avenue

Peterson Avenue and Pulaski Road

According to the Chicago Tribune, the city plans to install cameras at these intersections:

Wacker Drive and Lake Street

Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard

Dearborn and Grand avenues

Pershing Road and Martin Luther King Drive

Cameras will also be installed at intersections on the Far Northwest Side at Central Avenue, Foster Avenue, Northwest Highway and Milwaukee Avenue.