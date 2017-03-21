× Man posing as Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting 2 women

SKOKIE, Il. — Skokie police arrested a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver and sexually assaulting two women.

33-year-old Musaab Afandi was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The charges stem from two separate incidents which occurred in February and March, according to police.

During the investigation, each victim told detectives they were picked up outside a different Chicago bar/night club after ordering an Uber.

“After picking up the victims, the offender drove to an undetermined location in Skokie where he sexually assaulted the victims in his vehicle,” police said in a statement.