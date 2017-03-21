Lunchbreak: B.S. pancakes, prepared by Rhyme or Reason chef Chris de la Cueva

Executive Chef Chris de la Cueva
Rhyme or Reason
1938 W. Division Street
Chicago
rhymeorreasonchicago.com
B.S Pancakes
Makes 8 – 4 oz pancakes
Ingredients:
4 cups of shaved Brussels sprouts
3 large russet potatoes, peeled and shredded
1 cup of all purpose flour
3 whole eggs beaten
1/2 Tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon granulated onion
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4-6 Tablespoons canola oil
4 oz sour cream – for topping
4 oz. of bacon lardons – for topping
4 oz. chopped chives – for topping
2 whole lemons (juiced)
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix everything until all ingredients are incorporated. In a large non-stick skillet add 2 Tablespoons canola oil at a medium-high temperature. Using a 4 oz measuring cup (or a portion scooper) add the mixed ingredients to create your first two pancakes at your desired size to the skillet. Cook on each side for 3 – 4 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, crispy bacon lardons and chopped chives.