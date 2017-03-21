Lunchbreak: B.S. pancakes, prepared by Rhyme or Reason chef Chris de la Cueva

Executive Chef Chris de la Cueva

Rhyme or Reason

1938 W. Division Street

Chicago

rhymeorreasonchicago.com

B.S Pancakes

Makes 8 – 4 oz pancakes

Ingredients:

4 cups of shaved Brussels sprouts

3 large russet potatoes, peeled and shredded

1 cup of all purpose flour

3 whole eggs beaten

1/2 Tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4-6 Tablespoons canola oil

4 oz sour cream – for topping

4 oz. of bacon lardons – for topping

4 oz. chopped chives – for topping

2 whole lemons (juiced)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix everything until all ingredients are incorporated. In a large non-stick skillet add 2 Tablespoons canola oil at a medium-high temperature. Using a 4 oz measuring cup (or a portion scooper) add the mixed ingredients to create your first two pancakes at your desired size to the skillet. Cook on each side for 3 – 4 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, crispy bacon lardons and chopped chives.