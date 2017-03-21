× Lollapalooza 4-day passes on sale today

CHICAGO — Four-day general admission Lollapalooza tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

The passes cost $335, plus fees.

Single-day tickets are not for sale today. Those tickets are “coming soon,” according to the official Lollapalooza website.

The single-day will cost $120, plus fees.

The festival usually sells those tickets before headliners have been announced.

The official lineup has not yet been revealed, but rumored headliners this year include Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighters and Porter Robinson.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run this year from August 3-6 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

