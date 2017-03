× Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause dies at 77

CHICAGO – One of the key contributors to the Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s has passed away.

Jerry Krause, the general manager of the team during their six NBA Championships, has died at the age of 77 according to a report from KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Jerry Krause, GM of the Bulls for their six title teams, passed away this afternoon at age 77, a member of the family told the Tribune. RIP — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 21, 2017

