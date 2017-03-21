FeedonThis: Remembering the legacy of Jerry Krause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a dynasty that was mostly his creation.

During the Bulls' six championships in the 1990s, only Michael Jordan was not brought to Chicago by Jerry Krause. When it comes to general managers in the Windy City, there may be no one who tops him.

Krause died at the age of 77 on Tuesday night and a significant portion of Sports Feed was devoted to his memory.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's discussion about his legacy is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Major League Baseball season is getting closer and closer and that means that it's preview time on Sports Feed.

The first division previewed by Josh and Jarrett is the American League Central, won last year by the AL champion Cleveland Indians.

Where will the White Sox end up in their first year of rebuilding? Watch the guy's picks in the video above.

David Ross is once again the "King of Social Fodder" after being the "King of the Dance Floor" on Monday.

The former Cubs catcher made his debut on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and along with Lindsay Arnold was the highest ranked pair on the first show.

Jarrett and Josh have the social media reaction while also wondering who might play Ross in a possible movie in the video above?