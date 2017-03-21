× Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated

CHICAGO – When you win the National League MVP in the same season that you help your team to their first World Series championship in 108 years, you are bound to enjoy some of the spoils of victory.

One of those for Kris Bryant is the chance for him to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated once again.

On Tuesday, the magazine revealed its regional cover featuring the third baseman on the baseball preview issue.

It features the headline “It’s Year ‘1 A.C.” referring to the Cubs’ first defense of a championship since 1909. The magazine, however, is not predicting a Cubs repeat as they have the Dodgers topping the Indians in the 2017 World Series.

Bryant has appeared a few times on the cover of Sports Illustrated since joining the Cubs. Here are a few of them: