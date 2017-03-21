× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Toronto

* The Raptors have lost 11 straight games against the Bulls dating back to the 2013-14 season, which is their longest active losing streak against any single opponent.

* Bobby Portis scored a career-high 22 points in the Bulls’ 95-86 home win over the Jazz on Saturday.

* Jonas Valanciunas scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Raptors’ 116-91 home win over the Pacers on Sunday. This was Valanciunas’ 26th double-double this year, which is the most he has had in any season. His previous high was 25 double-doubles in 2013-14.

* The Raptors are averaging 106.9 points per game this season, which would be the most in franchise history if the season ended today. The 2009-10 Raptors hold the current franchise mark scoring 104.1 points per game.

* Jimmy Butler has scored 33.2% of his points from the free-throw line this season, the most in the NBA among players with 1000 or more points.

* Chicago is shooting just .324 on three-pointers this season, the second-lowest mark in the NBA. Only the Magic shoot a worse percentage (.322). The Bulls are shooting a league-worst .294 on three-pointers that are not from the corner.