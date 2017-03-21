× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Vancouver

* The Blackhawks won their fifth game in a row with Sunday’s 6-3 triumph over the Avalanche. Chicago exploded for five goals in the third period for the first time since October 20, 2007 at Toronto.

* The Canucks fell for the sixth straight time with Saturday’s 2-0 shutout loss at the Oilers. Vancouver now has multiple losing streaks of at least six games this season for the first time since 1998-99.

* Chicago has both meetings from Vancouver this season and four straight overall. It is the longest winning streak for the Blackhawks over the Canucks since a five-game run from December 21, 2000 – November 9, 2001.

* Markus Granlund fired a career-high seven shots on goal in the loss to Edmonton on Saturday. It was only the fifth time this season Granlund has led Vancouver in shots, tied for 11th on the team.

* Jonathan Toews scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season in the win on Sunday against Colorado. It was Toews’ first multi-goal game at home since January 17, 2016 against the Canadiens.

* Brandon Sutter was 10-for-19 on faceoffs in Saturday’s loss. Sutter is tied for 13th overall with 10+ faceoff wins 38 times this season, just five fewer than he had in the previous three seasons combined (43).