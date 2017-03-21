× A chilly day ahead, with cold winds off the lake

Northeast winds will prevail here Wednesday, with Chicago positioned in the southern portion of cold high pressure centered over Lake Superior. The cold air in place will be reinforced by the wind flow off the chilly 30-degree waters of Lake Michigan. Especially in the city and along the shoreline, but likely farther inland as well, readings will struggle to warm much out of the 30s.

On Thursday, clouds will thicken and temperatures will be about 10 degrees higher than Wednesday’s as a warm front and high-level ridge of high pressure approach from the west. On Friday, with the high-pressure ridge to our east and the warm front jumping into Wisconsin, a strong south-to-southwesterly wind will boost temperatures well into the 60s in the northern suburbs and the 70s in the south and southwest suburbs.