Wrigleyville prepares for upcoming Cubs season

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are getting ready for the start of a new season as world champs. It will be a new experience for all of Wrigleyville and residents met Monday night to talk about the upcoming season.

The meeting started with the Cubs talking about their goals for the World Series Champion organization and brought the Commissioners Trophy along.

They also discussed the Wrigley Field renovation as well as the new office and hotel that are coming to the neighborhood.

Police said they're ready and will have a strong presence.

As with in previous years, Wrigleyville residents acknowledge the Cubs' dedication to protecting their rights and property around the ballpark.